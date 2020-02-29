BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire responded to two different fires early Saturday afternoon, and the cause of those fires are under investigation.

The first fire happened in the 100 block of Sanders Road, between Colvin and Delaware avenues, shortly past 1 p.m. That fire began on the first floor of an apartment complex.

No injuries were reported. Buffalo Fire officials estimated the damage at $176,000.

The second afternoon fire happened in the 100 block of Kingsley Street, northeast of Masten Park, at about 2:10 p.m. The American Red Cross is assisting four people after that fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

