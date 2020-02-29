LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting a woman and her pets following a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning in the City of Lockport.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Saturday at 76 Oliver Street, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire was burning on the rear porch and extended to the second floor roof line of the house, filling the house with smoke.

The fire took about two hours for firefighters to put out.

Firefighters say the homeowner and her dogs were able to evacuate the house on their own.

No one was injured. However, the fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

