Buffalo Fire crews working to extinguish Kensington fire

Crews responded to a fire that was causing heavy smoke early Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in a two-story building in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood.

Crews were on the scene of the fire, located at the corner of Bailey and Kensington Avenues, early Tuesday morning. The fire has caused heavy smoke to reach both floors of the building.

There's been no word as to what caused the fire, if there have been any injuries or how much damage has been done.