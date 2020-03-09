x
One man dead after car crashes into Buffalo River

Buffalo Fire officials said one man's body was pulled from the river shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: Jim Connerton/WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was found dead after a car drove into the Buffalo River, according to Buffalo Fire Department officials. 

The incident was reported shortly after midnight. Officials said a witness saw the car crash into the water in an area where there is no guard rail, near Seneca and Elk Streets 

The unidentified man's body was recovered from the river at around 4:20 a.m. It's still unclear why the car ended up going off-road and crashing into the river. The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating. 

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more information. 