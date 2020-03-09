Two teens accused of tying individual to chair, setting them on fire

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says two teenage boys are being accused of trying someone to a chair and lighting them on fire in the Town of Cherry Creek.
Authorities say on August 3, a male, 18, from Cherry Creek and another male, 19, Salamanca, are accused of trying an individual to a chair in a residence and later involved in pouring an accelerant on the individual and setting them on fire.
The victim sustained substantial burns and is recovering.
Both teenagers were charged with second degree assault and second degree unlawful imprisonment. They both were arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail where one subject was released and the other was held on bail.