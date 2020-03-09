Two teens accused of tying individual to chair, setting them on fire

The victim sustained substantial burns and is recovering.

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says two teenage boys are being accused of trying someone to a chair and lighting them on fire in the Town of Cherry Creek.

Authorities say on August 3, a male, 18, from Cherry Creek and another male, 19, Salamanca, are accused of trying an individual to a chair in a residence and later involved in pouring an accelerant on the individual and setting them on fire.

