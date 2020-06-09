44-year-old man dies in Little Valley car accident

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus man died Saturday night in a motor vehicle accident on Route 353 in Little Valley.
The 44-year-old man, who has not been named, was driving his 2020 Dodge Challenger around 6 p.m. when he lost control of his car, according to deputies.
The car hit a guard rail on the west side of the road and then traveled across the road and hit a northbound vehicle.
The car continued after hitting the northbound vehicle until it went off the east side of the roadway, into a field where it stopped traveling.
The 44-year-old driving the Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
An investigation is still underway. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff was assisted by Little Valley Fire Department and Seneca Nation EMS in the response.