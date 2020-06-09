44-year-old man dies in Little Valley car accident

The man was driving his 2020 Dodge Challenger when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 353 around 6 p.m.

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus man died Saturday night in a motor vehicle accident on Route 353 in Little Valley.

The 44-year-old man, who has not been named, was driving his 2020 Dodge Challenger around 6 p.m. when he lost control of his car, according to deputies.

The car hit a guard rail on the west side of the road and then traveled across the road and hit a northbound vehicle.

The car continued after hitting the northbound vehicle until it went off the east side of the roadway, into a field where it stopped traveling.

The 44-year-old driving the Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.