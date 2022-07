29-year-old Daniel Robinson was sentenced Monday to 15 days in jail for the April, 2021 incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will serve 15 days in jail for an accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian last year.

Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew LoTempio handed down the sentence Monday morning to 29-year-old Daniel Robinson.

Robinson was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit 42-year-old Jammie Shareece Moore-Nelson on Main Street in Buffalo just before 11 p.m. on April 2, 2021. The victim died at the scene.