Kenmore man sentenced in fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore man was sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly crash last year.

Jason P. Washington, 42, will spend the next 1-2/3 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

Investigators say Washington was speeding southbound on Seneca Street in the City of Buffalo on February 28, 2021 when he crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. They say Washington was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near Archer Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle, Thomas Shoemaker, 57, of West Seneca, was killed in the accident.