Buffalo man sentenced for involvement in fatal Broadway-Bailey neighborhood stabbing

Mikel Ayala, 21, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for his

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced for his involvement in a stabbing in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood in 2021.

Mikel Ayala was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Ayala and co-defendant 21-year-old Troy K. Holman of Buffalo stabbed 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez multiple times during a May 15 dispute. They say the incident happened inside a home on the 200 block of Ashley Street, south of Broadway.

Sanchez was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

Holman's case remains pending. He is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing in November.