Kenmore woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after stealing money from a high school volleyball fundraiser

Kerri Brown will be in jail for six months followed by five years of probation for stealing money from a high school volleyball fundraiser.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore woman was sentenced Monday afternoon for grand larceny after she stole money from a high school volleyball fundraiser.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn sentenced Kerri Brown, 42, to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

Brown pleaded guilty on April 20 for stealing fundraiser money from Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club. Brown, who was the treasurer of the booster club, was investigated after the school had insufficient money to buy pizza for the student athletes.

The investigation showed that money was taken from multiple fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020.