Buffalo Common Council to host virtual community meeting about snow removal efforts

This special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City residents have been heard loud and clear as it relates to snow removal efforts and now Buffalo's Common Council is stepping in.

On Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., a special virtual finance committee meeting will be held via Zoom and streaming on Facebook where the public is invited to share their thoughts, concerns, and solutions on how city departments can better handle snow removal.

University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt head's the committee and says he has been listening to his constituents loud and clear and understands the need for improvements.

"If we're going to improve the process of snow removal, now's the time to get the information," Wyatt says. "And I'm hoping that we'll get people who will come with constructive criticism that could hopefully improve the process."

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara area saw a cumulative record amount of snowfall after three significant back-to-back storms hit in a short period of time. Mike Finn, the City's Commissioner of Public Works, says their task wasn't easy after the first storm and only grew more challenging as snow continued to fall.

Wyatt says, right now it's not about pointing fingers, it's about bringing everyone together to figure out a way to prevent certain things from happening if and when the next storm hits.

"There are people who have ideas of how we can improve. There's coordination that I know my district has done in the past with the Deputy Commissioner of Public Works. And he's done a great job," Wyatt explains. "We all have to be held accountable. We live in Buffalo, we know we're gonna have snow, winter is not over so we could have another storm in another week. So, we need to get our bearings together, get our opinions, and share that information with DPW."

And it appears the city is also thinking about the future.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side a spokesperson for the city said:

The Mayor and Commissioner of Public Works with other City departments will be recommending additions to the City's snow removal plan, with input from the Council and the public. These additions will focus on the procedures that DPW will utilize for above-average storms. The additions will also consider new technology, equipment, volunteer opportunities, policy, and personnel. The complete plan updates will be presented to the Common Council and community as part of the upcoming City budget process. This cutting-edge plan will address resident concerns in a way that improves service delivery and is affordable.

FYI...



The Common Council is hosting a *virtual* zoom mtg. Wed 2/9 at 5:30pm to discuss a popular topic - snow removal. You are all invited!



Email: councilstaff@buffalony.gov.



I spoke to a councilmember & heard from the City. Good news - they are planning changes@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/z4cUzPmAiE — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) February 8, 2022

If you are interested in participating in Wednesday's virtual meeting, please email councilstaff@buffalony.gov. For questions or further information regarding this meeting please contact Taisha St. Jean by phone at (716) 851-5161 or email at tstjean@buffalony.gov.