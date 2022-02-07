Buffalo lawmakers want to hear residents concerns about snow removal

The Common Council will hold a special Finance Committee hearing via Zoom this Wednesday, February 9 at 5:30 PM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have a concern or an experience with Buffalo's recent snow removal efforts that you'd like to express?

The Buffalo Common Council wants to hear from you. A special Finance Committee will be held via Zoom this Wednesday, February 9 at 5:30 PM. The meeting will also stream live on the Council's Facebook page.

Buffalo residents who want to be heard must email the council staff to sign up to speak during this virtual meeting. If you are unable to attend, but would still like to provide feedback, you can fill out this form. The deadline for form submissions or to sign up to speak is February 9 at 2 PM.