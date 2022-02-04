Buffalo DPW working to remove snow from city streets

According to DPW Commissioner Michael Finn, crews have been working to keep the main and secondary roads passable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall across much of Western New York, crews continue to work to keep the roads clean.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works was out in full force Friday morning removing snow from the roadways.

According to DPW Commissioner Michael Finn, crews have been working to keep the main and secondary roads passable. Finn says the roads will continue to be treated throughout the day.

"Our mains and secondaries are in pretty good shape. They're snow covered, but they've seen a plow," Finn said.

As of 5:30 a.m., Finn said crews have started working to clear some residential roadways. Residents in the City of Buffalo are being asked to help crews by following alternate parking regulations.

"When the snow stops, that's when we really start to focus on the goal of getting one pass down all the residentials in 24 hours. That's also when all of our crews are focused on residentials."

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, Thursday's garbage pickup will be completed on Friday, so residents should leave their totes out. And for any residents whose garbage day is Friday, Finn asks they do not leave their totes in the street.

To assist with snow removal, Finn says Buffalo Parking Enforcement conducted roughly 70 mini tows Thursday, moving illegally parked vehicles to a nearby legal spot. Finn says this will continue on Friday if needed.

"Our hope is that residents just follow the alternate parking regulations so we don't have to get to that point. It takes extra time and slows us down," Finn said.