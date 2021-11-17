Bills' Poyer, Moss help Kids Escaping Drugs provide Thanksgiving dinner

Safety Jordan Poyer and running back Zack Moss teamed up with Kids Escaping Drugs to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to patients and families of the nonprofit.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Several Buffalo Bills players gave back to the community on Wednesday.

As we near the holiday, safety Jordan Poyer and running back Zack Moss teamed up with Kids Escaping Drugs to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to patients and families of the nonprofit on Wednesday night.

Back in March, the Bills safety wrote a moving post on Instagram to celebrate one year of being sober. He said he drank almost every day after the Bills playoff loss to the Houston Texans in January 2020. After attending three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, he was able to get help from friends and family to quit drinking.

Poyer ended the post by saying in part, "If I can overcome the struggle of alcohol, so can you. I didn't want you all to know this about me. I'm writing this because I know others struggle out there as well."