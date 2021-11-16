Learn how to cook a turkey at the Lexington Co-Op in Buffalo

At "Thanksgiving YOU-niveristy," guests will learn how to cook a turkey, pies and sides to perfection.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it's your first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner, or just your first year doing it again since the pandemic, you're bound to have a couple questions when it comes to preparing the annual feast.

Staff members at Lexington Co-Op are used to fielding those questions this time of year. That's why they're hosting their first ever "Thanksgiving YOU-niversity" at their Hertel Avenue location Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Experts will walk students through Turkey 101, before moving on to teaching them how to bake pies and even side dishes to perfection.

Store Manager Tanya Carney told 2 On Your Side that when picking out your turkey, plan for a pound and a half of meat per person if you want plenty of leftovers. Most of all, don't be intimidated.

"That's totally normal," she said. "I really do believe that anybody can do it, so as long as you're willing to put some time into learning how to be a Thanksgiving expert, we definitely have all of the tools and resources that you need, so that you feel comfortable and confident serving your friends and family, because there's nothing that brings people together like food. So enjoy it, it's meant to be fun, even if you eat it fast."