Bills' Stefon Diggs hosted a turkey giveaway Tuesday

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs hosted a turkey giveaway in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave back to the community of Buffalo Tuesday night.

But no matter what team Diggs played for he would always host a turkey giveaway and when he was traded to the Bills in 2020 we were at the height of the pandemic so no Thanksgiving events were held.

On Tuesday night Diggs teamed up with Wegmans and Imagine Staffing for his inaugural turkey giveaway in Buffalo.

"What better way not only just to play football, but to give back to the community. I feel like I'm extremely blessed. Oh, no, I should I should be paying for it. I should be giving it back. Just because you know, I'm in an amazing position. God blessed me, and I want to, I want to give it all back poured back into the community," said Diggs.

The event provided $50 vouchers to 500 families to use during the holiday season.