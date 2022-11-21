BPS cancels school for Tuesday

The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm.

This district released this statement on its Facebook page.

Tuesday, November 22. The aftermath of the event is much more extreme in certain areas of the city, causing district-wide impact on transportation. All students are to stay home. There is no remote instruction. All staff are to stay home.