Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work

After 3 years on paid administrative leave, Lloyd has been reinstated to his position without restrictions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work.

Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.

The matter was reviewed by the new superintendent, Dr. Tonja Williams, and a hearing officer decided to reinstate Lloyd without restrictions.

Lloyd confirmed he has returned to the job.

A Twitter account called Buffalo Athletics (@BPSathletics) made the announcement on Sunday morning with a post that read: "Welcome back! Aubrey Lloyd (@ADAubreyLloyd) officially returns to his role as Athletic Director of Buffalo Public Schools. #GoBPS"

The post also had a link to Lloyd 's bio on the BPS website.