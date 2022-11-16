x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

BPS cancelling class on Friday, citing lake effect snow storm

"All students and staff are to remain home. There will be no remote instruction," BPS said in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools on Wednesday night decided to cancel class on Friday, citing a lake effect snow event that's on the way.

"All students and staff are to remain home. There will be no remote instruction," BPS said in a statement on its Facebook page.

RELATED: What to expect from Buffalo lake effect snow event

School will go on Thursday, as planned. However, Adult Education and Parent Centers' activities will be canceled on Thursday.

"There will also be no Community Schools Saturday Academy Activities on Saturday," BPS added, saying "scheduled admissions testing and auditions on Saturday will be canceled and rescheduled."

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Before You Leave, Check This Out