Scholarship awarded to BPS student honors of Tops mass shooting victim Katherine 'Kat' Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public Schools student is receiving a scholarship in honor of Katherine 'Kat' Massey, one of 10 people who were killed in the Tops Market mass shooting on May 14.

Camrin Mosley will be the first recipient of the scholarship, which will benefit Buffalo Public School students on an annual basis.

Mosely, an East Buffalo resident, will attend Buffalo State College and plans to study business. She graduated from the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield started the scholarship, recognizing the 40 years Massey spent with the company. The company has donated more than $335,000 so far to May 14 relief efforts.

“Kat Massey worked with us for 40 years. Her strong legacy continues within our company, and now it will continue through the next generation,” Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, said in a statement.

“We recognize the prevailing needs of our community in the wake of the tragedy that occurred in May and remain committed to supporting organizations that continue to uplift East Buffalo.”

A trailblazer sign was dedicated on Jefferson Avenue in honor of Massey.

Community leaders said the sign was one way to preserve her legacy. She was described as a woman who was prolific, selfless, and seemingly tireless.

The sign designates a route called "Katherine 'Kat' Massey Way" at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Cherry Street.

“Kat wore many different hats every day, literally and figuratively," Massey's niece, Adrienne Massey, said in a statement. "She spent her free time helping make our community a brighter and better place for all, including volunteering at Buffalo Public Schools for decades.