Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates major milestones at 'Fore the Children' Golf Tournament

Monday was the 15th "Fore the Children" Golf Tournament at the Brookfield Country Club in Clarence, also marking 50 years of the organization here locally. And 2 On Your Side was among the pair of companies honored for our work promoting Big Brothers Big Sisters over the years.

"We started the event off by honoring two organizations who have greatly impacted not only the last few years, but almost decades of support of Big Brothers Big Sisters: WGRZ-TV Channel 2 and the NFTA," said Tom Guagliardo, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "Both have shared our message helping us recruit volunteers. The more volunteers we get, the more children we serve. So both were honored with the Hedwig De Moss leadership award today."