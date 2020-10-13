Big Brothers Big Sisters adapting during COVID-19 pandemic

In-person mentoring has resumed and the annual gala celebration will be virtual this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nonprofits have had to make adjustments not only in their programming, but also in how they raise the money they need to survive.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier is able to impact the lives of 400 local children this year despite all of the challenges of the pandemic. Everything went virtual from March through June, and now in-person mentoring is allowed again.

But for an organization that relies on people doing activities together, this was a big change.

There's also the gala that happens every year at the casino in Niagara Falls, and this year, it's going to be virtual. It's super important because it helps raise funds to connect children with mentors. Right now, 100 children are waiting for mentors who will help navigate everything during the pandemic.

Mentoring programs adapt to social distancing Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors turn to FaceTime during coronavirus outbreak. BUFFALO, N.Y. - Mentoring programs across the country are continuing even as people practice social distancing. 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik FaceTimed with a mentor from Big Brothers Big Sisters Wednesday about what it's like to stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The need for mentors has always been a big need in our community, but specifically now with children kind of navigating a lot of challenges, whether it's educational challenges, whether it's being separated from friends, so having a Big Brother or a Big Sister to help them navigate it would be huge right now," says CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier Tom Guagliardo.