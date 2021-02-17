Inspire change and volunteer to mentor a child with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The football season is over and now it's Draft Season...it's time for The BIG Draft for volunteer mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier along with Big Brother Big Sister affiliates across the nation have teamed up with the NFL and it's Inspire Change Initiative to recruit the next generation of volunteer mentors/BIGS.

There are kids right here in WNY waiting for mentors and now is the time to join their team and become a mentor/BIG. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and Southern Tier is currently drafting volunteer mentors throughout WNY. The need for mentors/ BIGS is greater now more than ever and Big Brothers Big Sisters has stepped up to find innovative ways to keep kids connected throughout this pandemic. To learn more visit BiggerTogether.org

Volunteer mentors must be at least 18 years of age and be willing to make at least a 1-year commitment to seeing the child at least 2-3 times per month. In response to COVID-19, there are many ways to become a Big and interact safely with your Little virtually or in person.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and Southern Tier is hosting weekly virtual Volunteer Information Sessions every Tuesday at Noon, or by request. To reserve your spot, please contact Ally at acostanza@beafriend.org or call 716.873.5833 ext. 242.