Big Brothers Big Sisters- Become a Mentor in 2021

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier Kicks-Off BIG Anniversary with National Mentor Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — January is National Mentoring Month and locally Big Brothers Big Sisters is using National Mentoring Month to kick-off a year-long celebration of the agency's 50th Anniversary.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & Southern Tier was founded in 1971 and since then has provided one-to-one mentoring to a total of 12,500 children facing adversity in the WNY community.

As a part of National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for people interested in becoming a volunteer mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sisters to a local child. This year due to COVID 19 there are more children in need of mentors.

Big Brother Big Sister volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and be willing to make at least a 1-year commitment to seeing the child at least 2-3 times per month. In response to COVID-19, you can become a volunteer virtually and once you’ve completed the application process, you can meet and start to interact with your Little using virtual platforms such as phone calls, text messages, video chats and many other ways until you are able to meet in-person safely.

Now is the time to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. To get started, or for more information about becoming a volunteer mentor, call (716) 873-5833 or visit BiggerTogether.org.