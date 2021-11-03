Arrest made in connection to February fatal shooting in downtown Niagara Falls

The arrest came Wednesday night when the 39-year-old Wayne Littlerattler Printup was found in a vehicle on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Casey Frank just under a month ago.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested Wayne Littlerattler Printup of Niagara Falls. The arrest came Wednesday night when the 39-year-old Printup was found in a vehicle on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

“I appreciate the interagency assistance in taking this dangerous suspect off the streets," said City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

On Thursday, Printup was arraigned on the charges of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Frank was fatally shot on February 2, 2021. 2 On Your Side previously reported that the shooting occurred in downtown Niagara Falls, on Niagara Street, just north of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino parking ramp.