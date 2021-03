The victim was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center in serious condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Buffalo man remains behind bars after his arraignment over the weekend on attempted murder and assault charges.

Edward Bald is accused of intentionally shooting a woman in the chest outside of his home on Quincy St. in Buffalo the night of February 27.

The victim remains at Erie County Medical Center where she's currently in serious condition.