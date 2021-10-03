x
Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting 2 people

Investigators say Brandon Bott intentionally shot a male victim after a brief fight on Fuhrmann Boulevard in the early morning hours of August 30, 2020.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has admitted to shooting two people during a fight last summer.

Brandon M. Bott, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of Assault in the First Degree, one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree , and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. 

Investigators say Bott intentionally shot a male victim after a brief fight on Fuhrmann Boulevard in the early morning hours of August 30, 2020.

A female victim was also shot during the attack.  The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the woman suffered a serious injury to her leg that required surgery and several days at a local hospital. She continues to recover from her injuries. 

The male victim was treated and released.

Bott could face five to 25-years in prison when he is sentenced in April.  He is currently being held without bail. 

