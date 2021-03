A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for clues in the city's latest homicide.

They say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Hertel Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The unidentified victim was rushed to Erie County Medical Center where he later died. Police believe the shooting was targeted in nature.