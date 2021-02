The incident happened at 5th Street and Niagara Street, across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino parking ramp.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Casey Frank of Niagara Falls.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Niagara Street, just north of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino parking ramp.