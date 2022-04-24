2 men shot at Canalside; Buffalo Police block roads

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. around Erie Street and Marine Drive. The injuries to one of those men appeared serious in nature, a city spokesperson said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A heavy Buffalo Police presence gathered Sunday night at Canalside after two people were shot.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. around Erie Street and Marine Drive. The injuries to one of those men appeared serious in nature, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

With police on the scene investigating, people are asked to avoid the area. Motorists are asked to do the same and find another route.

Roads were closed near Marine Drive, and police have the area blocked off to keep people away.

The Canalside shooting happened five hours after one man was shot and killed, and another man was wounded Sunday afternoon on Dodge Street, according to police.

A 36-year-old Buffalo man there was declared dead at the scene.