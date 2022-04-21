McKinley High School resource officers honored at BPS meeting

The district honored school resource officers Jennifer Little and Bradley Walker with plaques thanking them for their heroic actions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheers broke out Wednesday night at the Buffalo Public School Board meeting to honor two school resource officers at McKinley High School who rushed to help during the shooting and stabbing nearly two months on school grounds.

The district honored school resource officers Jennifer Little and Bradley Walker with plaques thanking them for their heroic actions. Walker was shot that day running to help a student who police say was being brutally attacked and stabbed.

As Walker continues to recover from his injuries, he had this message for students.

"We go through so many traumatic things, our students do. Please seek help. see a counselor, a teacher, a security officer, somebody because once you do you feel better about yourself," Walker said. "And it starts with ourselves. And once you do that we can bring positivity and love to our community. And it starts with us."

Walker went on to say he does not consider himself a hero and says he was just doing his job that day. He plans to return to work after taking more time to heal.

Two teenagers, both of whom are 17-years-old, have been charged with attempted murder and assault following the shooting and stabbing at McKinley High School. Both were arraigned on an indictment last month.