x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man shot, killed on Weston Avenue

Buffalo Police say a 36-year-old man arrived around 1:15 p.m. in a civilian vehicle at Erie County Medical Center. He was declared dead at ECMC.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say a 36-year-old man arrived around 1:15 p.m. in a civilian vehicle at Erie County Medical Center.

That vehicle, according to police detectives, had been shot at in the 100 block of Weston Avenue, which is south of the 33 and east of Bailey Avenue. 

RELATED: ShotSpotter and changes to Behavioral Health Team discussed at Police Oversight meeting

The man was eventually declared dead at ECMC.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other shootings, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: