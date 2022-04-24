Buffalo Police: 1 man dead, another wounded in Dodge Street shooting

Two men from Buffalo were shot Sunday afternoon. A 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and a 21-year-old is listed in stable condition at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Dodge Street, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

A city spokesperson says the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Dodge Street, just east of Masten Park. When police detectives arrived they found two men who were wounded.

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene.

The other man, a 21-year-old from Buffalo, was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other shootings, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.