2 hospitalized after car accident in Byron

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle hit a utility pole Sunday night. The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight.

BYRON, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident Sunday night on Byron Holley Road in the town of Byron, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday night at 8:15, the Sheriff's Office received a call about a Honda Civic that crashed into a utility pole. An investigation determined that the car was heading south on Byron Holley Road when it crossed over the center line and onto the east shoulder of the road.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Jason Pullen of Leicester,was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Sabrina Lovell, 32, of Clarendon was taken to Mercy by ambulance for minor injuries.