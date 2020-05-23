Kenmore man charged with stealing school bus batteries

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Kenmore man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing school bus batteries from a bus garage in the City of Tonawanda back in December 2019.
Christopher Peacock, 29, has been charged with four counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and one count of criminal mischief.
The City of Tonawanda Police Department says 62 bus batteries were taken from the buses and a storage garage, which totals to $9,300.
Peacock was arrested Friday after being picked up by Hamburg Police and turned over to City of Tonawanda officers. Police say Peacock was booked and turned over to Lancaster Police for an outstanding warrant for battery thefts in the Town of Lancaster.