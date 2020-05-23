Kenmore man charged with stealing school bus batteries

Christopher Peacock, 29, has been charged with four counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and one count of criminal mischief.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Kenmore man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing school bus batteries from a bus garage in the City of Tonawanda back in December 2019.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department says 62 bus batteries were taken from the buses and a storage garage, which totals to $9,300.