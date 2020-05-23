Buffalo Police investigating Friday night officer-involved accident

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident at an intersection on Hertel Avenue that sent four people, including two officers, to ECMC Friday night.

According to Buffalo Police, the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue. A police patrol vehicle was responding to a priority call using its lights and sirens when the patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided.

The two people riding in the civilian vehicle and two police officers were treated and later released from ECMC.