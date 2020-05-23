x
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night officer-involved accident

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident at an intersection on Hertel Avenue that sent four people, including two officers, to ECMC Friday night.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday night a car accident in North Buffalo sent four people, including two police officers, to ECMC, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

According to Buffalo Police, the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue. A police patrol vehicle was responding to a priority call using its lights and sirens when the patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided.

The two people riding in the civilian vehicle and two police officers were treated and later released from ECMC.

The incident remains under investigation.

