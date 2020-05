Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and were seen laying on the ground on Walden Avenue eastbound near Union Road in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and were seen laying on the ground in Cheektowaga near the Walden Galleria.

The incident happened on Walden Avenue eastbound near Union Road Friday morning. Officials are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.