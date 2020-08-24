19-year-old girl dies in Clarence car crash

New York State Police responded to the car crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Heise Road and County Road.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A teenager has died following a car crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Clarence, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to the car crash around 4:48 p.m. at the intersection of Heise Road and County Road.

Troopers say a 2003 Toyota Avalon was driving south on Heise Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The Toyota struck a 2020 Land Rover Discovery, which was driving west on County Road in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota, Dina Rosenzweig, 19, was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight for serious injuries. The passenger of the Toyota and the driver of the Land Rover were also taken to ECMC by ambulance for serious injuries.

Troopers say Rosenzweig died from her injuries on Sunday.