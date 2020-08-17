Genesee Co. Sheriff's looking for hit and run vehicle that left victim in critical condition

Accident happened along Rt. 77 in Pembroke just before 9 PM Friday night.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's office is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident that left a victim in critical condition.

It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. along Rt. 77 in Pembroke.

Car parts left at the scene lead deputies to believe they are looking for possibly a light-colored 2012-13 Hyundai Tucson with some front end damage and heavy damage to its undercarriage.

After the accident, authorities say the vehicle continued south to the intersection of Rt. 77 and Rt. 33 in Corfu where it turned right on Rt. 33 heading west.

No other information about the victim is available at this time.