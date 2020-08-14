Niagara Falls Police charge driver in fatal April crash

Accident claimed the life of back seat passenger, 23-year-old Shawntee Saunders.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The driver of a car that killed one person and seriously injured another has now been charged in connection with the crash.

Niagara Falls Police say Hailey Jamieson-Schultz, 19 is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and other vehicle and traffic charges.

The accident took place shortly after midnight on Walnut Avenue back on April 22. A backseat passenger in the car, 23-year-old Shawntee Saunders was killed. A passenger in the front seat suffered serious injuries.