3 killed in fatal wrong-way crash in Ontario County

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — Three people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the thruway Tuesday morning in the town of Farmington in Ontario County east of Rochester, according to our partner station WHEC in Rochester.

According to the State Police, an 81-year-old man got on the highway in Clifton Springs and was going the wrong way early Tuesday morning. He was reported as a missing person recently.

WHEC reports that investigators determined he was driving for about eight minutes the wrong way before crashing head-on with another vehicle.