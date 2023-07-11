Risks vs. benefits of proposed Lockport plant

The Town IDA, which is being asked to subside the plastics factory, needs to decide whether environmental concerns outweigh the economic payoff.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An India-based plastics company is seeking to build its first U.S. plant in the Town of Lockport, despite strong objections from environmental groups who argue such a facility could harm human health and the environment.

But the plant’s potential ecological impact isn’t the only issue up for debate: The firm wants tax breaks and could further benefit from a limited environmental review.

SRI CV Plastics Inc. is seeking $500,000 in subsidies, including $311,856 from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency, to build a $2.3 million, 14,000-square foot factory in the Lockport Industrial Park. It would be the company’s first plant in the United States.