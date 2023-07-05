Federal oversight ends of county jails

A consent decree in place for more than a decade, imposed following the deaths of a number of prisoners, has been ended by a federal judge.

At the request of county lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice, which sued the county in 2009, U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny on June 13 approved dismissal of the decree created more than a decade ago to provide oversight of the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.