Phil Rumore: An appreciation (of sorts)

Phil Rumore is considered Public Enemy No. 1 by a fair number of people in this town. His term as president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation ends today, and a lot of folks are happy to see him go.
I get it. He can be obstinate. The Buffalo teachers he represents enjoy generous health insurance benefits through to retirement. Nary a teacher, gets fired for incompetence. Settling grievances, of which there were many, could be overly difficult.
But you know what? All these years, 42 of them, he was doing his job. He didn’t represent taxpayers or students or their parents. He’s gotten paid to represent teachers.