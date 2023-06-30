x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

Phil Rumore: An appreciation (of sorts)

The BTF's longtime president could be stubborn and difficult. But his job was to advocate for teachers, and he did it well.

Phil Rumore is considered Public Enemy No. 1 by a fair number of people in this town. His term as president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation ends today, and a lot of folks are happy to see him go. 

I get it. He can be obstinate. The Buffalo teachers he represents enjoy generous health insurance benefits through to retirement. Nary a teacher, gets fired for incompetence. Settling grievances, of which there were many, could be overly difficult.

But you know what? All these years, 42 of them, he was doing his job. He didn’t represent taxpayers or students or their parents. He’s gotten paid to represent teachers.

Read more from our partners at Investigative Post.  

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Introducing ‘East Side Stories’

Before You Leave, Check This Out