Concert to benefit Investigative Post

Tom Toles and Junkman's Choir will play Sportsmen's Tavern on July 13 to benefit their nonprofit newsroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our nonprofit partners at Investigative Post are hosting a benefit concert on Thursday, July 13, at Sportmen's Tavern.

Tom Toles will headline the show alongside The Junkman's Choir.

“It’s exciting to restart the iPost Sportsmen’s summer concert series,” Toles said.

“It’s always a crazy fun gathering of great local musicians and a guest drummer/singer who is a joyful and unpredictable wild animal. That would be me. We aim to play tunes people love, in a style meant to please, for a wall-to-wall night of pure happiness, mischief and occasional rafter-shaking. This is not one to miss.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. All proceeds go to fund Investigative Post's reporting, which can be seen here on Channel 2. Details and tickets can be found here.