Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the state aside from Brooklyn, according to data from the New York State Unified Court System.

Buffalo City Court has issued more than 3,700 eviction warrants this year. That’s not just more than other upstate cities such as Rochester and Syracuse, but more than New York City’s other boroughs, including Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx, all of which have much larger populations.

More than 1,000 involved tenants living in just two Zip Codes, 14215 and 14211, which comprise much of the Masten and University Common Council districts.  You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website

