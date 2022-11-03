Bail reform becomes hot issue following murder of Cheektowaga woman

Had her husband, Adam Bennefield, not been released after being charged with misdemeanor assault, she’d still be alive, they assert.

But a half-dozen attorneys told Investigative Post the fault lies not with bail reform but Cheektowaga police and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. Police and prosecutors could have charged Adam Bennefield with more serious crimes that would have made him bail eligible, befitting the assault on his wife a week before authorities say he shot her to death.