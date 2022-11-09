x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

There was no 'red wave'

At least not in WNY, where Democrats and Republicans fared pretty much exactly as traditional indicators.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month, Assemblyman Pat Burke thought his reelection campaign was in trouble. 

The campaign’s polling showed his Republican opponent, Sandy Magnano of West Seneca, running surprisingly strong for a first-time candidate who embraced extreme right-wing positions, ranging from 2020 election denial to Q Anon-style conspiracy theories. 

A tracking poll showed fewer than 50 percent of those who responded were committed to voting for Burke, following a barrage of negative campaign ads paid for, in large part, by the state Republican party. The GOP targeted Burke — a left-leaning Democrat originally from South Buffalo, now an Orchard Park resident — as vulnerable in a year Republicans expected an uprising of anti-Democrat sentiment at the polls.  You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website. 

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Bail reform becomes hot issue following murder of Cheektowaga woman

Before You Leave, Check This Out