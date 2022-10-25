City holding millions in other people’s money

Changes in how the city handles its tax foreclosure auction have added barriers for former property owners who want their share of the proceeds — and made it easier.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took in $4.3 million from its annual auction of tax-delinquent properties in 2019, the year the Brown administration changed how it handles the money those foreclosure sales generate.

Out of that $4.3 million, the city paid itself $700,000 to account for the back taxes and fees that led the properties to the auction block.