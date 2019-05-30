ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — About 2 months ago, the friends and family of Rachael Wierzbicki of Orchard Park started asking for donations of baskets and other items to be raffled off at the fundraiser in memory of the 22-year-old who died after an apparent domestic dispute in South Buffalo.

They had no idea that request would be met with just about 400 baskets as well as signed sports memorabilia, weekend getaways, golf packages...even a Weber grill.

The fundraiser is still four days away and Vincenne Lucci-Budwey, Director General of the Rachael Warrior Foundation, says more baskets are pouring in daily.

"The community support has been overwhelming," said Lucci-Budwey. "We are blessed beyond measure. Never in a million years had I dreamed that something like this could happen in 60 days, but it truly has been 60 days since this was birthed. To see how far we've come in such a short period of time...Rachael is definitely looking down on us, and Rachael will live on forever."

On November 27th, Rachael was murdered outside a home on Edson Street in Buffalo. The man accused of shooting and killing her is Shane Casado. Casado was her ex-boyfriend. His murder trial is now set for August 12.

Just about a week and a half ago, we sat down with Rachael's parents for an exclusive interview in which they explained that the money raised will fund the foundation's efforts.

Besides providing financial support to community partners like the Family Justice Center, the foundation plans to provide 24-hour immediate response to help and pick up victims of domestic violence and take them to a safe place, if and when they need it.

The fundraising event on Sunday is from 1pm-5pm at The Wings Meeting Place on California Road in Orchard Park.

But organizers say it's not just a fundraiser. It's also a memorial for Rachael, who would have been celebrating her 23rd birthday on Monday.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are $25 online and $30 at the door. We're told they sold about 1,200 tickets, so far, and 800 are still available.

If you'd like to donate a basket or money, message Rachael Warrior Foundation on Facebook.

"The community knew the Wierzbicki family...and the tragedy didn't just affect them," said Lucci-Budway. "It affected the masses. And I think that's why we've had this type of support."

